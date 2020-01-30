KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 6,167,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,519,868. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

