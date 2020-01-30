KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,078,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,377,000 after acquiring an additional 167,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 38.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 955,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 263,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

