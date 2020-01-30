KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 221,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,549. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.