KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $534.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.82 and a 12 month high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

