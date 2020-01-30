KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 3,031,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

