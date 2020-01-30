KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 2.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of VRP remained flat at $$26.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

