KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 10,280 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,440,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,284 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 115,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 6,496,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

