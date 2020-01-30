KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $319.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

