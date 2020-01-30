KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,987. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

