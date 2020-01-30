KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $93.07. 57,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,626. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $93.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

