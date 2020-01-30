Knekted (KNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, Knekted has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $16,701.00 and $64.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

