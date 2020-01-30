Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

