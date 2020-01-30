Komodo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00006793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Bitbns and Crex24. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and $2.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00711474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00123020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119556 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,125,754 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Binance, Crex24, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.