Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 367,919 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

