Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

KRYS stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $949.80 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,744,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

