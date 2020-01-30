Kuende Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a total market cap of $22,885.00 and $168.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuende has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.89 or 0.05809332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034283 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,531,636 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

