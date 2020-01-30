Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Critical Survey

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.37%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 2.16% 3.72% 2.73% EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.34 $11.65 million $0.46 61.48 EMCORE $87.26 million 1.15 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.86

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats EMCORE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

