Kyber Network Price Up 17.9% This Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $50.45 million and $5.98 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Coinone, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bithumb, Coinone, DEx.top, GOPAX, CPDAX, DragonEX, Coinnest, TDAX, Huobi, AirSwap, Neraex, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, OKEx, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Poloniex, CoinExchange, ABCC, Bancor Network, Liqui, COSS, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.