Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $684,003.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.95. 3,920,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $316.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

