Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.05.

LRCX traded up $14.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.10. 60,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

