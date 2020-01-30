Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $346.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $14.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $316.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,121.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

