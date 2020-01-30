Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $363.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $363.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura raised their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.35.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.