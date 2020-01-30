Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.38. 3,085,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $316.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.