Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.35.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.37. 2,348,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $316.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

