Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,869.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $31,869.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000705 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.