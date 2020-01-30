Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of LARK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

