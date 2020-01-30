Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lanxess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LNXSF remained flat at $$59.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. Lanxess has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $71.08.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

