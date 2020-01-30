Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of LVS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,221. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.