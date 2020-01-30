Las Vegas Sands’ (LVS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 805,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,886. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

