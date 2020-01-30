Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Cfra

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cfra from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 537,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 554,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,735,727 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,010,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,233,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

