Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 892,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,242. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

