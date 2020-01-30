LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.15 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $75,541.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 649,075,700 coins and its circulating supply is 301,288,999 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

