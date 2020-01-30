LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

