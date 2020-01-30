Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $134.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $136.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEA. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.94. 24,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

