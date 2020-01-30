Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.61%.

Shares of LEE opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

In related news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

