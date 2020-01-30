Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $107,745.56 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at $49,485,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.35 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.