Legg Mason’s (LM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Legg Mason stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

