LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,442.30. 500,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,398.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

