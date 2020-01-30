LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 780 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after buying an additional 114,171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $11,966,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.43. 1,412,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The company has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

