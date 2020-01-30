LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $190,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,069 shares in the company, valued at $105,365,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $910,410.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,493 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,190. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.72 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

