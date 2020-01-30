LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $225,403. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 349.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 53.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

