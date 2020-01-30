LEOcoin (LEO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,491.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a market cap of $394,539.00 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,530.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.01942304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.04120716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00719829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00778294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009280 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00701706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 258,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 257,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

