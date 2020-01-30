Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.109-6.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 2,288,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $398,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $132,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.