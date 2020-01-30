Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 2,291,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

