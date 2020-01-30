Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

