Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

LON FSTA opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market cap of $307.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,044.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

