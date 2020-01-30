Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,517.50 ($59.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,392.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,713.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

