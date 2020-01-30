Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,036 ($39.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,258.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.