LIFE (LIFE) Price Reaches $0.0000

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, LIFE has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $2,077.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

