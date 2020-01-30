Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY19 guidance at ~$3.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93.

Several research firms have commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.